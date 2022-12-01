Coroner: 2 children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a likely “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday.
Authorities have not disclosed the ages or genders of the deceased or information about how they died. Banek said additional information may be released later Thursday after a coroner’s examination is completed and relatives have been notified.
The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were called to the single-family residence about 11 a.m. Wednesday for a well-being check on a woman. When no one answered, the officers forced their way inside and discovered the bodies, police said.
“The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic-related incident, and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a statement Wednesday.
Buffalo Grove is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.