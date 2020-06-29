The victims who died Friday are Christopher Aumiller, 25, and Bill Gibbons, 61, both of Springfield, Allmon said. Their autopsies conducted Saturday concluded both died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The warehouse was scheduled to be closed Monday. There is a workers meeting there Monday and afterwards grief counselors will be made available.
There will be a memorial vigil for the victims at Centennial Park in Springfield at Tuesday evening.
Springfield Police Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said police are “meeting with the families of the victims and will be reaching out to many of the employees who were working that day.”
Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment, and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company’s website.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The State Journal-Register.