Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed the five deaths and said a mobile morgue has been set up at a funeral home in Charleston, KFVS-TV reported.

Zach Bolden, director of Mississippi County emergency services, estimated between 40 and 50 vehicles were involved in the collisions, including several semitrailer trucks.

The interstate was closed for about 25 miles (40 kilometers) in both directions in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border to Sikeston, Missouri.