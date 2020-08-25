However, Las Vegas police do not plan to adjust the death toll, said Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman. He declined Tuesday to comment about Gervais’ death.

An investigation completed Friday confirmed that Gervais died Nov. 15 from complications of spine injuries she received in the Oct. 1 shooting, said Mike Sutcliffe, a San Bernardino County coroner’s supervisor.

Gervais, of Redlands, was a quadriplegic after being wounded in the neck. She died at Redlands Community Hospital at age 57.

Her daughter, Amber Manka, of Corona, California, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she wanted her mother remembered with victims of the shooting. The newspaper was first to report the coroner findings.

Gervais, a lifelong country music fan, attended the festival where the attack occurred with her friends Pati Mestas and Dana Smith, the Review-Journal said. Mestas, 67, of Menifee, California, died in the shooting.

Authorities said more than 850 people were injured, including more than 400 who sustained gunshot wounds, when a gunman firing military-style weapons rained bullets from 32nd-floor hotel windows into a concert crowd of about 22,000 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, killed himself before police reached him in a suite at the Mandalay Bay resort.

Police and the FBI determined Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant and high-stakes video poker player, meticulously planned the attack and acted alone. They theorized he may have sought notoriety, but said they never determined a clear motive for the attack.

The Review-Journal reported that services for Gervais were held last month just outside her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.