LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials in Kentucky have identified a man who authorities say was killed in a shootout with police outside a Louisville supermarket.

According to news outlets, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Saturday identified the man as 32-year-old Shelby Gazaway of Louisville.

Louisville Police Maj. Jamey Schwab says Gazaway fought with another person in the store on Thursday night, pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the ceiling. Schwab says Gazaway exited the store and fired at arriving officers, who then returned fire.