YORK, Pa. — A coroner says the manner of death of a Delaware man at a Pennsylvania county jail hasn’t been determined.

The York County coroner said Saturday that 41-year-old Everett Palmer Jr. of Seaford, Delaware died early April 9 of “complications following an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint.” The report said “sickling red cell disorder” was probably a contributing factor. Initial reports said he died after he began hitting his head on his cell door.

The manner of death — such as homicide, suicide, accidental or natural — hasn’t been determined. Coroner Pam Gay said a state police investigation may allow a determination later.

Palmer had been in custody for two days on a driving under the influence charge. His family has questioned the circumstances of his death.

