Coroner: Wisconsin girl died of strangulation, blunt force

MADISON, Wis. — Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, a corner said Thursday.
Peters disappeared Sunday night while walking home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls. Her body was discovered Monday morning on a walking trail.
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 14-year-old boy in adult court with first-degree intentional homicide in Peters’ death. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the boy punched the girl, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her before sexually assaulting her. Newell said during a bond hearing that the boy intended to rape and kill Peters “from the get-go.”
A judge has set $1 million cash bond for him.