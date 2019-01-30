In a story Jan. 29 about mining waste accidents, The Associated Press reported erroneously the location of a 1966 mining accident. It was in Aberfan, Wales, not South Wales, Australia.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Deadliest mining waste accidents around the world since 1962

A look at some of the deadliest mining waste accidents around the world since 1962

By The Associated Press

The failure of dam holding iron mining waste in Brazil is one of the worst disasters of its kind in recent decades. A look at some of the deadliest mine waste accidents since the early 1960s:

___

—Jan. 25, 2019: at least 84 killed, almost 300 missing, iron ore mine, Minas Gerais state, Brazil.

—Nov. 21, 2015: 115 dead, jade mine, Kachin state, Myanmar.

—Nov. 5, 2015: 19 dead, iron ore mine, Minas Gerais state, Brazil.

—Sept. 21, 2010: 22 dead, tin mine, Guangdong Province, China.

—Sept. 8, 2008: 277 dead, iron ore mine, Shanxi Province, China.

—Oct. 18, 2000: 28 dead, tin mine, Guangxi Province, China.

—July 13, 1997: 28 dead, iron ore mine, Hubei Province, China.

—January, 1994: 31 dead, iron ore mine, Hubei Province, China.

—April 30, 1988: 20 dead, molybdenum mine, Shaanxi Province, China.

—1986: 19 dead, iron ore mine, Huagmeishan, China.

—July 19, 1985: 268 dead, fluorite mine, Stava, Italy.

—1985: 49 dead, copper mine, Hunan Province, China.

—Feb. 26, 1972: 125 dead, coal mine, Buffalo Creek, West Virginia, United States.

—Oct. 20, 1971: 89 dead, gold mine, Hunedoara County, Romania.

Sept. 25, 1970: 89 dead, copper mine, Mufulira, Zambia.

—Oct. 21, 1966: 144 dead, coal mine, Aberfan, Wales.

—May 1966: 488 dead, lead, zinc mine, Zgorigrad, Bulgaria.

—March 28, 1965: 200 dead, copper mine, Chile.

—Sept. 26, 1962: 171 dead, tin mine, Yunnan Province, China.

___

Sources: worldminetailingsfailures.org, WISE Uranium Project, UN Environment Program, staff research

