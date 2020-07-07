“However,” police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell wrote, “his condition is still grave at this time. We apologize for the confusion and do not have anything further to provide at his time.”
Police said the shooting happened Saturday night in a neighborhood northwest of downtown St. Louis. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said it appears the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside. No arrests have been made.
Caldwell said that the investigation was ongoing and that the department couldn’t confirm that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire.
