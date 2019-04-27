HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — In a story April 25 about the toppling of a Confederate monument, The Associated Press reported erroneously that 11 other people besides Raul Arce Jimenez and Shawn Birchfield-Finn Jimenez have been convicted in connection with the August melee in which the statue was toppled. At least seven other people besides those two men have been convicted in connection with various protests over the statue.

A corrected version of the story is below:

2 guilty for toppling N Carolina campus’s Confederate statue

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two men face a day in jail after being found guilty of rioting, damaging property and defacing a Confederate monument that had stood for a century on the campus of North Carolina’s flagship public university.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the state district court judge on Thursday found Raul Arce Jimenez and Shawn Birchfield-Finn Jimenez guilty in the toppling of the University of North Carolina monument nicknamed “Silent Sam.” They also were assessed a $500 fine and community service.

Jimenez was previously found not guilty of toppling a Confederate statue in Durham in 2017.

At least seven others have been convicted in connection with various protests over the Chapel Hill statue, which was toppled in August. The monument was derided as a symbol of white supremacy and defended as a Southern heritage memorial.

