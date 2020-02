MILWAUKEE — In a Jan. 29 story about a former Wisconsin pediatrician facing an abuse charge, The Associated Press erroneously reported the month that Dr. John M. Cox was charged with felony child abuse-intentionally causing harm. He was charged in January, not nine months ago. The AP also erroneously reported that Cox and his wife hired experts to review their case. Cox’s defense attorney, Michael Levine, said the experts reviewed the case but were not hired.