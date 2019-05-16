DOVER, Del. — In a story May 12 about a shooting at an elementary school in Delaware, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the victim, Derrick Combs, was a school custodian. The man charged in the case, Rodney West, was the school custodian.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Date set for murder trial of Delaware school custodian

The trial of a custodian charged with murder in the death of a man at a Delaware elementary school is scheduled to begin later this month

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware elementary school custodian charged with murder in the death of a man is scheduled to begin later this month.

The Delaware State News reports the trial of 54-year-old Rodney West of Dover is scheduled to begin May 28. West is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Derrick Combs at Towne Point Elementary School.

Police say Combs was killed about 10 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2018, after approaching West as West left work.

U.S. marshals found West in Montgomery County, Maryland, and he was extradited to Delaware. He’s being held by the Delaware Department of Correction on a $408,000 bond.

Charges include first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Attorney Joseph Hurley represents West.

