By Associated PressDec. 14, 2020 at 11:12 p.m. UTCTERRE HAUTE, Ind. — In a story published on Dec. 10, 2020, about a federal execution in Terre Haute, Ind., The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the drug used in the lethal injection. It was pentobarbital, not phenobarbital.