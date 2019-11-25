A corrected version of the story is below:

Florida investigating attorney charged with lawsuit fraud

The Florida Bar has opened an investigation of a New York lawyer who it says may have been practicing in the Sunshine state without a license

AD

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Bar has opened an investigation of a New York lawyer who it says may have been practicing in Florida without a license.

AD

The Bar’s investigation of Stuart Finkelstein stems from federal charges this week alleging that he filed 300 unauthorized lawsuits in Florida and New York.

Prosecutors say he falsely accused businesses of violating laws protecting people with disabilities and allegedly collected nearly $1 million in legal fees.

Bar spokeswoman Francine Walker said Friday that Finkelstein is not authorized to practice in the state. She said the Bar could ask the Florida Supreme Court to find him civilly guilty of practicing without a license. If the court agreed, that finding would be turned over to prosecutors, who would decide whether to charge him with a felony.

Finkelstein did not immediately return a call to his New York office seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD