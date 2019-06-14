WOODS CROSS, Utah — In a story June 13 about planned protests outside a Utah police agency after an officer pointed his gun at a black child, The Associated Press reported erroneously that his mother is black. She is white.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Utah officer who pulled gun on black child sparks protests

Activists are planning to protest outside a police agency’s headquarters in northern Utah after learning an officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old child will continue to work

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Activists are planning to protest at a police agency in northern Utah after learning an officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old child will continue to work.

Black Lives Matter in Utah founder Lex Scott said Thursday they will hold a protest Friday night to demand the officer be fired.

Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Sofa said Monday he is not looking to terminate the unidentified officer.

Jerri Rubes said a white Woods Cross police officer pulled his gun on her son, who is black, while he was playing outside on June 6.

Sofa said the officer mistook the boy for a potential suspect during a pursuit of armed suspects.

Rubes said the officer apologized but she still wants the agency held accountable.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.