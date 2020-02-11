DENVER — In a story February 10, 2020 about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seeking a court order to force Denver to turn over documents, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the agency wants a judge to order Denver to comply with administrative subpoenas seeking records about four men arrested in the city. The agency did issue subpoenas to Denver for information about four men last month but it is only asking the court to enforce three of them. The fourth person has since been arrested and is in federal custody.