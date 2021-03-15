The purpose of the award is to establish Homeland Security-STEM-related courses and provide the necessary resources for students and faculty to solve challenges.
The other schools receiving the award: Texas A&M University – Kingsville; University of the District of Columbia; Tennessee State University; and University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley.
In a story March 14, 2021, about awards to universities, The Associated Press erroneously included a quote in the story and reported the wrong amount for the total amount awarded. It should be $2.8 million across five universities, not $1 million in 2021 as part of a two-year funding effort.
