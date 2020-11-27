This image released by ABS shows contestant Ken Jennings with a trophy on “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time.” Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP) (Associated Press)By Associated PressNovember 27, 2020 at 3:31 PM ESTNEW YORK — In a story November 23, 2020, about Ken Jennings becoming be first interim “Jeopardy!” host, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Alex Trebek was the show’s only host. Art Fleming was the first host.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy