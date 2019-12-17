In exchange, the hotel’s developer agreed to create a “micro hotel” within the Shore resort that overlooks Santa Monica Pier. The entire resort will now include 72 rooms priced no higher than $180 a night, waive $25 resort fees for guests in those rooms and limit their nightly parking fees to $25. The developer, Sunshine Enterprises, must also pay $2.3 million in mitigation fees. It has already paid the fine of nearly $15.6 million that was assessed in May for opening the hotel without proper permits. The fine represents a record amount for the commission. The dispute began after the commission, which oversees development along California’s coast, granted Sunshine approval in 2009 to demolish two aging, moderately priced hotels containing a total of 87 rooms. They were to be replaced with a new hotel that commissioners were promised would also be affordable in a tourist area where inexpensive hotels are rare.