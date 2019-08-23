RALEIGH, N.C. — In a story Aug. 21 about a lawsuit against novelist Nicholas Sparks by the former headmaster of the school the author founded, The Associated Press, citing testimony from Sparks, reported that former headmaster Saul Hillel Benjamin accepted severance of $150,000 to resign. While a lawyer for Sparks told jurors that Benjamin agreed to the offer, Benjamin’s law firm said he didn’t accept or receive the payment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.