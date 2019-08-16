BETHEL, Maine — In a story Aug. 15 about a drowning in Maine, The Associated Press misidentified the river in a headline. It was the Androscoggin River, not the Saco River.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Report: 1 dead in Androscoggin River incident in Bethel, Maine

BETHEL, Maine — Authorities in Maine say a 75-year-old woman from Maryland drowned in the Androscoggin River when the canoe she was in overturned and she became trapped beneath it.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the accident that killed Xiaolian Ding of Silver Spring happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the vicinity of Bethel. The department says Ding and her husband and daughter had rented a canoe in Bethel and were just starting their trip when the canoe got wedged on a rock.

The department says the canoe overturned when the husband and daughter tried to push the canoe off the rock. They were able to call 911 and responders arrived, but attempts to revive Ding were not successful.

