This Sept. 5, 2019 photo shows a gambler making a sports bet at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J. Participants in a national sports betting conference on Dec. 1, 2020, agreed that huge holes in state budgets due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the demonstrated eagerness of fans to bet on sports are likely to spur a further expansion of sports betting and online casino gambling in the U.S. (Wayne Parry/Associated Press)By Associated PressDec. 2, 2020 at 12:21 p.m. EST