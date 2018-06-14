WILMINGTON, Del. — In a story June 13 about a Delaware teen’s death, The Associated Press erroneously reported the sequence of events before a teen fatally jumped from a building. The story below has been updated to correct the timeline.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Police: Teen met man for sex; jumped to death from garage

Delaware police say a teen jumped to her death from a parking garage after meeting a 35-year-old man for sex

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware police say a teen jumped to her death from a parking garage after meeting a 35-year-old man for sex.

The News Journal of Wilmington quotes Wilmington Police spokeswoman Stephanie Castellani as saying the 16-year-old’s death is clearly a suicide. Castellani says the man told investigators the two engaged in sexual acts Saturday, but stopped when the girl started crying.

Castellani says the teen then jumped to her death. Castellani says a constable patrolling the garage later approached the man and called police.

The man told investigators he met the 16-year-old on Whisper, an anonymous social media app. He says the girl had been drinking and he brought her more alcohol. The Office of the State Attorney General is investigating. No charges have been filed as of yet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.