CLAYTON, Mo. — In an Oct. 18 story about an executed man’s daughter’s efforts to exonerate him in a 1985 killing in Tennessee, The Associated Press erroneously reported that she is seeking DNA testing on a Missouri man charged in a separate killing. She is seeking DNA testing on a pair of men’s underwear that was found at the Tennessee crime scene, and she and her lawyer have suggested that the Missouri man could be a suspect in that killing. The AP also misidentified her as April Sedley. Her name is April Alley.