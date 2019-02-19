In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, designer Ruth E. Carter, nominated for an Oscar for best costume designs for “Black Panther,” poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Carter will also be honored for her illustrious career at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Oscar nominees Glenn Close and “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter will be honored Tuesday night at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Close will receive the spotlight award at the ceremony Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The guild will pay homage to Carter’s illustrious designs with a career achievement award .

Costume designer Betty Pecha Madden and screenwriter-director Ryan Murphy will be recognized for their work in film.

Actress Kate Walsh will host the awards.

Close is nominated for a best actress Oscar for “The Wife.” Carter could become the first African-American to win an Oscar for best costume designer for her work in “Black Panther.”

Halle Berry, Michael Chiklis, Danai Gurira and Christina Hendricks are expected to serve as presenters.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.