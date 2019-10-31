The parade is open to anyone wearing a costume. It began in 1973 with a puppeteer marching with his family and grew into a televised extravaganza.

The New York Police Department was on “heightened vigilance” despite saying there were no credible threats.

Two years ago, Halloween was marred when a driver mowed down cyclists on a Hudson River bike path, killing eight.

