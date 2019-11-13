Estate attorney Dan Smolen told the Tulsa World the settlement is for $10 million. Smolen and a county official didn’t immediately return a phone call Wednesday seeking comment.
The settlement would end the county’s appeal of a 2017 civil rights lawsuit in which a federal jury awarded the family $10 million, plus $250,000 from former Sheriff Stanley Glanz, the sheriff at the time of Williams’ death. Smolen told the newspaper the claim against Glanz will be dropped.
