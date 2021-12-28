The district attorney’s statement described the allegations of the two women, which had been outlined in an earlier report by state Attorney General Letitia James (D).
One woman, identified as Trooper 1, recounted that while on duty at Cuomo’s home in Mount Kisco, she asked the then-governor whether he needed anything, and he responded by asking her if he could kiss her.
She replied, “Sure,” concerned about the ramifications of denying the governor’s request, she said. He then kissed her on the cheek, according to the attorney general’s report.
Another woman alleged that Cuomo kissed her on the cheek at an event at White Plains High School.
— Eugene Scott
COLORADO
5 killed, officer hurt in Denver-area shootings
A gunman who went on a shooting rampage through several business districts in and around Denver was targeting at least some of his victims, authorities said Tuesday.
The gunman in the Monday night shootings killed five people, including one who died of her injuries Tuesday, police said. The shooter also died Monday after exchanging gunfire with officers in a shopping area in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, police said.
Matt Clark, commander of the Denver Police Department’s major crimes division, said Tuesday that the gunman, Lyndon James McLeod, 47, was on the radar of law enforcement and that he knew some of his victims.
The shootings started shortly after 5 p.m. in central Denver along Broadway, where two women were killed and a man was injured, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.
A short time later, a man was fatally shot in another location, Pazen said.
Just before 6 p.m., the Lakewood Police Department received a report of shots fired at a business in the city, said John Romero, a spokesman for that department. A gunshot victim there was pronounced dead at the scene. Later, the gunman shot and injured a clerk at a Hyatt hotel.
— Associated Press