In late October, commissioners discussed the issue but didn’t vote. Commissioner Scott Carnahan said he would vote no and that he agreed with President Donald Trump on the matter. Trump has been a vocal critic of the paper.

The library does have print copies of the paper. Sandy Price, chair of the library advisory board, says offering digital subscriptions would allow county residents to read the paper for free in their homes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD