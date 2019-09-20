LOUISVILLE, Neb. — An eastern Nebraska couple has taken a plea deal in the death of one of their malnourished infant twin daughters.

Cass County District Court records show 24-year-old David and 21-year-old Kassandra Krutina, of Louisville (LOO’-iss-vihl), are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21. They’d pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent child abuse causing serious injury. Prosecutors lowered the charges in return for the Krutinas’ guilty pleas. The plea agreement says prosecution and defense lawyers will recommend five years of probation for both parents.

The charges stem from the death of their 6-month-old daughter, Samantha. The Krutinas took her and her twin sister Charlotte to a hospital Sept. 1 last year. Both were underweight, and Samantha died.

An autopsy says Samantha died of a bacterial infection caused by malnourishment.

