She says the city alderman and mayor signed off on the plan and said they could get a permit if the plan was approved by Annandale Estates homeowner’s association. Navari says the family soon received a letter from the association saying the RV broke its code and “they felt sympathy for us and our situation, but we needed to leave.”
___
Information from: WAPT-TV, http://www.wapt.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD