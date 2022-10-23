Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities.
Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.
The couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28, according to authorities.
They said McGuire also was considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in Las Vegas.
Branek’s car was reportedly seen at a truck stop in Yucca and that led to a high-speed chase Friday followed by a four-hour standoff before police found the couple dead.
Authorities said additional murder investigations possibly connected to McGuire are under investigation.