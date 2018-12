In this Nov. 30, 2018 image taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department, a man tries to see the engagement ring that he dropped down a utility grate on New York’s Times Square. The New York City Police Department says the man was proposing to his girlfriend just before midnight Friday when he dropped the ring and it fell about eight feet down the utility grate. Police were initially unable to locate the ring Friday night but found it on Saturday morning. The couple did not provide their contact information but the NYPD would like to reunite them with the ring. (NYPD via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The once anonymous English couple who lost an engagement ring down a Times Square utility grate is thanking the New York Police Department for finding it.

John Drennan and Daniella Anthony tweeted on Sunday how happy they were that officers found the ring, which they thought had been lost forever.

The NYPD had been looking for them since Saturday, after getting the ring out of the grate. He proposed to her in Central Park and she says it slipped off her finger and fell into the grate late Friday night.

They asked for help, but police were initially unsuccessful at getting the ring out and the couple left for England without leaving their names or contact information.

The NYPD tracked them down by putting the word out on social media.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.