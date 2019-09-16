LAPEER, Mich. — A former Michigan lawmaker has been sentenced to 12 months of probation stemming from charges that were filed over a plot to hide his extramarital affair with another legislator.

Todd Courser was sentenced Monday in Lapeer. He must pay $1,125 in fines, court costs and fees.

The 47-year-old Courser can avoid spending 45 days in jail by doing 90 hours of community service and successfully completing probation.

He pleaded no contest last month to a misdemeanor.

An aide for Courser and former Rep. Cindy Gamrat testified during a probable cause hearing that Courser asked him to send a bogus, sexually explicit email to thousands of their fellow Republicans as a trick so his affair with Gamrat wouldn’t be believed.

Courser resigned from the state House in 2015 rather than be expelled.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.