IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court says the founder of a boarding school for troubled youth will get another chance to potentially discredit a student whose testimony helped convict him of abuse charges.

The court on Friday ordered a hearing to determine whether the student previously made false allegations of sexual abuse against her adoptive or foster parents. If a judge determines that false allegations were made, the court says 41-year-old Ben Trane should get a new trial on three sexual abuse and child endangerment charges.