Trane is the former owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk, a boarding school that was shut down by authorities in 2016.
A jury convicted Trane last year of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a counselor and child endangerment. The convictions stemmed from allegations that Trane sexually assaulted the 17-year-old female student and kept two male students in confinement for extended periods of time.
Trane has been free on bond during his appeal.
