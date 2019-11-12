Atlanta police say Brantley strangled Crawford, then the couple put her body into a plastic bin and left her at Exchange Park in Decatur.
Documents says Jones denied knowing where Crawford was, but Brantley later admitted to killing Crawford.
Both were charged with malice murder. It’s unclear if either has an attorney.
Crawford’s funeral is planned for noon Saturday in Athens, Georgia.
