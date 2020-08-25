Secretary of State Corey Stapleton (R) filed a motion Monday to halt the state Supreme Court order. It was denied by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan.

Kagan’s decision makes it increasingly likely the Green Party will remain off the ballot in the November election. Election administrators are required to start sending printed ballots to absent military and overseas voters by Sept. 18.

Stapleton’s certification of the November ballot, sent to counties late Thursday, included an asterisk saying the secretary and other parties were challenging the Montana Supreme Court decision. Stapleton can still file an appeal on the Montana Supreme Court’s decision, which could impact future signature-gathering efforts.

Green Party candidates are believed to draw votes away from Democratic candidates. Stapleton alleged the Green Party’s removal was aimed at eliminating political competition for Democrats.

— Associated Press

NEVADA

Coroner links Calif. death to mass shooting

The death of a California woman last November stemmed from wounds she received in the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017, a coroner has determined.

The decision by authorities in San Bernardino County, Calif., could add Kimberly May Gervais to the list of 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

However, Las Vegas police do not plan to adjust the death toll, said Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman. He declined Tuesday to comment about Gervais’s death.

An investigation completed Friday confirmed that Gervais died Nov. 15 of complications of spine injuries she received in the Oct. 1 shooting, said Mike Sutcliffe, a San Bernardino County coroner’s supervisor.

Gervais, of Redlands, was a quadriplegic after being wounded in the neck. She died at Redlands Community Hospital at age 57.

Gervais, a lifelong country music fan, attended the festival where the attack occurred with her friends Pati Mestas and Dana Smith, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said. Mestas, 67, of Menifee, Calif., died in the shooting.

Authorities said more than 850 people were injured, including more than 400 who sustained gunshot wounds, when a gunman rained bullets from 32nd-floor hotel windows into a crowd of about 22,000 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, killed himself before police reached him in a suite at the Mandalay Bay resort.

— Associated Press

Alaska

Attorney general quits over texts with woman

Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson resigned Tuesday, shortly after details of text messages that the state’s married and socially conservative top law enforcement officer sent to a female state employee were revealed.

The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica published a story earlier Tuesday outlining text messages Clarkson sent to the state employee. In all, he sent her 558 texts in about a month, according to the newspaper, which received them from a third-party source.

In his resignation letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), Clarkson confirmed the text conversations were with a state employee who didn’t work for the Department of Law and whom he did not supervise.

They discussed food, movies and books. Clarkson said he and the woman also exchanged pictures of children and grandchildren, and he sent her pictures of food he prepared.

“All of these texts were ‘G’ rated. There is nothing remotely salacious about the texts,” he said.

The woman eventually expressed her discomfort to Clarkson. He said he respected her wishes and stopped communicating with her by text.

He claims a political opponent became aware of the situation and contacted the governor’s office. At that point, the woman reported the situation to her supervisor.