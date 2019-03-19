ILLINOIS

Court denies bid to resentence Van Dyke

The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request by state prosecutors to hold a new sentencing hearing for an ex-Chicago police officer who was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for murdering a black teenager.

Jason Van Dyke, 40, who is white, was convicted in October in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014 in a case that highlighted racial tensions in America’s third-largest city. He is the first on-duty Chicago police officer to be convicted for the killing of a black person.

Van Dyke faced 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and up to 30 years for each of 16 counts of aggravated battery — one count for each shot he fired at McDonald, who was carrying a knife.

In January, Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Van Dyke to six years and nine months in prison on just the murder charge, arguing it was the more serious crime.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon, the special prosecutor in the case, filed a petition in February asking the Illinois Supreme Court to vacate the sentence and set a new hearing.

They argued Gaughan should have sentenced Van Dyke on the aggravated battery convictions, which they called more serious than the second-degree murder charge.

They also asked for a sentence on each of the aggravated battery counts and to determine which of those involved “severe bodily injury” warranting consecutive sentences.

Four Illinois Supreme Court justices ruled to deny the request without explanation while two others disagreed with part or all of the ruling, a court document showed.

Van Dyke is appealing the conviction.

— Reuters

NEW YORK

Statue of Liberty climber gets probation

A woman convicted of trespassing and disorderly conduct after she climbed the Statue of Liberty’s stone pedestal on July 4 last year to protest U.S. immigration policy was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and five years’ probation on Tuesday.

Therese Patricia Okoumou arrived at her sentencing hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein in Manhattan with her whole face in clear tape, wearing a headband that said “I CARE.” She removed the tape after Gorenstein said he would not proceed otherwise.

Okoumou was arrested after she scaled the base of the statue and began a three-hour standoff with police that led to the evacuation of Liberty Island on one of the landmark’s busiest days of the year.

— Reuters

Serial stowaway sentenced to probation: A woman who's been dubbed a serial stowaway was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to sneaking past Chicago airport security last year, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket. As part of her plea deal, Marilyn Hartman, 67, can't go to Chicago's O'Hare or Midway airports without a ticket. Her plea to a criminal trespassing charge is the latest chapter in a story that's played out over the past decade in Chicago, Hawaii, San Francisco, Florida and elsewhere. Hartman has been caught in and near airports dozens of times and made it onto planes maybe a half-dozen times. Authorities have said she boarded the flight to London by walking past two British Airlines ticket agents who were checking other passengers. She was arrested after her London trip and was free on bond in January 2018 when she was again discovered wandering at O'Hare. This time, a judge ordered her held without bond, and she was later found unfit for trial. Hartman spent time at a state mental institution.