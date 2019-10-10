Trump has sued to block two House committees from getting the records. Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, declined to say whose tax records it has, citing privacy rules.

That prompted a challenge from several news organizations who asked the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to unseal a letter the bank had filed with the court about the records.

The appeals court declined that request but said in a ruling Thursday that the only relevant tax returns the bank has “are not those of the president.”

The court did not identify whose records the bank has. The bank has said it also has tax records “related to parties not named in the subpoenas but who may constitute ‘immediate family’” of individuals named in the document request.

Lawmakers have said they are seeking the banking records as they investigate possible “foreign influence in the U.S. political process.”

Trump has long declined to release his tax returns and wants to block two House committees from getting the records, calling their document requests unlawful.

