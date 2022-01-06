Court documents did not list attorneys for the women.
The pair are charged with fatally stabbing Marisela Botello-Valadez. A police affidavit said she flew from Seattle to Dallas on Oct. 2, 2020, to visit a friend. That friend said she left his apartment on Oct. 4 to meet some friends at a nightclub, and a Lyft driver picked her up.
Botello-Valadez, 23, never returned to his home and missed her flight back to Seattle. She remained missing until her body was found almost six months later, on March 24, 2021, in a wooded area in Wilmer, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. Marano and Dykes were arrested shortly after in Florida.
Co-defendant Charles Beltran was arrested in April 2021 in Utah. The 32-year-old suspect remained in the Dallas County Jail Thursday on a murder charge and with a bond also set at $500,000. A message to his attorney was not immediately returned.