WILMINGTON, Del. — Court documents say the man accused of stabbing his ex-boyfriend found him in bed with another person before the attack.

The News Journal reports that 22-year-old Najeer Watson was arrested Feb. 15 in connection with the Feb. 10 stabbing that left his 23-year-old ex-boyfriend wounded.

Court documents say Watson entered the victim’s apartment late that morning, after the relationship ended on suspicions Watson was cheating. When Watson discovered the pair in bed, an argument ensued before he left the room and came back with a kitchen knife. Court documents say the victim was stabbed five times below the belt. His exact condition hasn’t been released, but he’s reported to be stable.

The other person was not stabbed.

Watson’s charges include first-degree attempted murder. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

