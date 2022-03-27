Attorneys for Clark filed the appeal after a federal court jury ruled in favor of Delaware prison officials last year. The jury found that prison officials did not violate Clark’s rights by putting him in solitary confinement or denying adequate medical care.

Clark died in January at the age of 66. A family member is acting as the appellant in the case.

According to court records, Clark was held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center from 2004 to 2019, when he was moved to a psychiatric facility.

While in prison, he was treated for serious mental illness, including manic depression, antisocial personality disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

Clark was housed in solitary confinement for fifteen days in 2015 and for seven months in 2016.

Attorneys for Clark alleged that his placement in solitary confinement was in retaliation for his mental illness, loud voice, and minor rule infractions.