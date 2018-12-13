MIAMI — The Florida Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that law enforcement officers can invoke the state’s “stand your ground” law to protect them from criminal prosecution in a shooting.

The court issued its 7-0 decision Thursday in the case of Peter Peraza, a Broward County sheriff’s deputy charged with manslaughter in the 2013 fatal shooting of a man carrying what turned out to be an air rifle.

Peraza’s lawyers claimed he was immune from prosecution under the stand your ground law, which permits use of deadly force in certain circumstances. The justices agreed with two lower court rulings, which concluded that the law applies to law enforcement officers the same as anyone else.

Peraza shot 33-year-old Jermaine McBean during a confrontation with deputies at his apartment complex.

