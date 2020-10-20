State and national Republican leaders went to court to fight the deadline extension. But the federal appeals court denied their emergency request to block the change.
The court’s majority opinion notes that ballots must still be postmarked by Election Day to be counted. The opinion says that “everyone must submit their ballot by the same date. The extension merely allows more lawfully cast ballots to be counted, in the event there are any delays precipitated by an avalanche of mail-in ballots.”
The opinion also noted that if the court forced the state to shorten the deadline, it would violate a legal principle that limits how federal courts intervene in ballot rules close to an election.
The ruling was decided 12-3. All 15 of the court’s active judges participated, rather than a smaller panel, in a sign of the case’s importance.
Last week, a judge in a lower federal court ruled the state couldn’t accept absentee ballots that lacked a witness signature, forcing them to rewrite some procedures for handling mail-in votes. But he declined to intervene on the deadline for accepting absentee ballots.
Republicans including state legislative leaders and lawyers for President Donald Trump’s campaign then asked the 4th Circuit to step in.
