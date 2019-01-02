DOVER, Del. — A court has ruled that a Delaware man acquitted of drug charges won’t get the thousands of dollars seized in the drug bust back.

The Delaware State News reports that the Superior Court ruling issued last week says Jeffrey Crippen isn’t entitled to the $13,584 because of the lack of documentation and proof that the money was legitimately earned.

Dover police had searched Crippen’s home in 2015. According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Crippen was acquitted of drug charges but sentenced to 10 years in prison for weapons charges.

The court also said that the initial confiscation of the three bundles of cash was allowed based on legitimate probable cause.

Crippen represented himself in the petition case. The report didn’t include comment from him.

___

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

