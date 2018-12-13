DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal filed by the parents of a University of Delaware student who was hit and killed by a car after staggering away from an off-campus sorority party while severely drunk.

The court issued a two-paragraph order Wednesday upholding a judge’s ruling in a lawsuit filed by the parents of Ethan Connolly of Medway, Massachusetts. The 19-year-old Connolly was hit by a car in October 2013 while crossing a darkened highway.

Connolly’s parents sued the university, the sorority, a caterer and a labor union that owns the facility where the party was held.

A Superior Court judge ruled earlier this year that none of the defendants was liable, and that Connolly, who had been drinking before the party, was responsible for his own death.

