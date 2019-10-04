The lawsuit alleged school officials failed to follow a mandated security protocol and order a lockdown that may have saved lives.
A lower appeals court ruled in July that the town is protected by government immunity.
The parents’ lawyer, Donald Papcsy (PAP’-see), says the latest ruling shows new laws are needed to hold schools accountable for student and staff safety.
