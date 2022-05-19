Court revives ban on NYPD restraint tactic

Placeholder while article actions load

Court revives ban on restraint in arrests Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An appeals court on Thursday reinstated a New York City law that prohibits the city’s police officers from putting pressure on a person’s torso while making an arrest, reversing a lower-court ruling that labeled the measure as “unconstitutionally vague.” A five-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court ruled that the law, passed in 2020 in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, is clear in what officers can and can’t do and won’t lead to arbitrary or discriminatory enforcement.

The measure is sometimes referred to as the “diaphragm law” because it bans officers from restraining people “in a manner that compresses the diaphragm.”

New York Supreme Court Justice Laurence Love struck down the law last year after police unions sued the city to block it. In the wake of his ruling, the city council considered revising the law, but that effort stalled.

The Police Benevolent Association said it was reviewing its legal options, which could include bringing the matter to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

The police department also criticized the appellate division’s decision, saying the law “went too far” and that Love was “right to strike it down.”

The newly reinstated New York City law is one of many policing measures enacted across the United States in the wake of Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for about 9½ minutes.

The law also outlaws the use of chokeholds by police officers. The NYPD has long banned that tactic, which is also illegal under state law. In 2014, Eric Garner was killed when a White NYPD officer placed him in a chokehold; the Black man’s dying gasps of “I can’t breathe” gave voice to a national debate over race and police use of force.

— Associated Press

Ex-deputy sentenced after 2 drowned in van

A deputy in South Carolina whose police van was swept away by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, drowning two women seeking mental health treatment who were trapped in a cage in the back, was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison.

A Marion County jury found former Horry County deputy Stephen Flood guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of reckless homicide.

Judges ordered Wendy Newton, 45, and Nicolette Green, 43, to be involuntarily committed, but their families said they were not violent. Newton was only seeking medicine for her fear and anxiety and Green’s family said she was committed to a mental facility at a regular mental health appointment by a counselor she had never seen before.

Circuit Court Judge William Seales sentenced Flood, 70, to five years in prison on each involuntary-manslaughter charge and four years on each reckless-homicide charge and ordered the sentences served back-to-back.

The floodwaters swept the police van off its wheels and pinned it against a guardrail, preventing the women from getting out through the sliding door they used to enter the van. Flood and a deputy with him did not have a key to a second door and there was no emergency escape hatch, according to testimony from the trial streamed by WMBF-TV.

National Guard troops put up barricades on U.S. Highway 76 just outside Nichols, but Flood drove around them after briefly talking to the soldiers.

Flood and the deputy with him, Joshua Bishop, were eventually rescued from the top of the transport van, authorities said.

Bishop will stand trial on two counts of involuntary manslaughter at a later date.

— Associated Press

