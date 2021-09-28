U.S. District Judge William Ray in June 2020 ruled in favor of the city, finding that the parade amounted to government speech. Leake and Dean appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. A three-judge panel of the appeals court heard arguments in the case Friday and on Tuesday issued an opinion upholding the lower court’s ruling.
While the city of Alpharetta emerged victorious Tuesday, the dispute ultimately led city officials to end the parade.
Three days before the parade, Leake and Dean sued city officials. The parade took place as planned. The Sons of Confederate Veterans group did not participate, and instead their sympathizers flew the Confederate battle flag along the parade route.
A few months later, in December 2019, the Alpharetta City Council voted to stop using taxpayer money to fund the Old Soldiers Day Parade, effectively ending it. Alpharetta is a city of more than 57,000 people about 25 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Man gets six years for stealing officials' IDs
A Florida man has been sentenced to six years and five months in prison for stealing the identities of local, state and federal officials in a case involving more than $50,000 in fraudulent payments, authorities said.
Michael T. Watters, 51, of Ocoee was sentenced Monday in federal court in Orlando, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in July to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.
According to court documents, Watters created approximately 35 counterfeit driver's licenses using the stolen identities of current and former lawmakers. Between December 2018 and May 2019, Watters used those counterfeit licenses to pass about 265 counterfeit checks as payment at various stores in the Orlando area.
Prosecutors said Watters caused total losses of $53,156.43 to the affected businesses. Court records did not name the officials whose identities were stolen.
— Associated Press