ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has been asked to decide whether a sheriff will go to trial over the death of an inmate who spent more than two days in a restraint chair.

The Oklahoman reports that special prosecutor Chris Boring asked the court Wednesday to decide on a trial for Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles. Niles has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the June 2016 death of Anthony Huff.

Boring’s request comes after a judge in August sent three others to trial over Huff’s death but dismissed the case against Niles . The judge cited insufficient evidence. A reviewing judge upheld the dismissal last week.

An autopsy lists Huff’s probable cause of death as chronic alcoholism. He was arrested for public intoxication.

Niles is on paid suspension.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

